Politics

Batter Up! The 9th Congressional Women's Softball Game in Photos

The June 21 event as captured by Roll Call's photographer

Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., bats in the Congressional Women’s Softball Game on Wednesday that pits members of Congress against female journalists at Watkins Recreation Center on Capitol Hill. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The press team prevailed 2-1 in this year’s Congressional Women’s Softball Game that pits journalists against members of Congress. It’s the ninth annual such event. Bipartisanship was on full display more then ever this year, Alex Gangitano reports, at an event where members from both sides of the aisle have traditionally played on the same team.

The game benefits the Young Survival Coalition that helps young women with breast cancer.

Here’s the entire evening in photos:

UNITED STATES - JUNE 21: The press team celebrates a 2-1 victory in the Congressional Women's Softball game that pits Congresswomen against female journalists at Watkins Recreation Center on Capitol Hill, June 21, 2017. The game benefits the Young Survival Coalition that helps young women with breast cancer. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
The press team celebrates a 2-1 victory in the Congressional Women’s Softball Game. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - JUNE 21: Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, plays in the Congressional Women's Softball game that pits Congresswomen against female journalists at Watkins Recreation Center on Capitol Hill, June 21, 2017. The game benefits the Young Survival Coalition that helps young women with breast cancer. The press team prevailed 2-1. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, plays in the game. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - JUNE 21: Rep. Cheri Bustos, R-Ill., plays in the Congressional Women's Softball game that pits Congresswomen against female journalists at Watkins Recreation Center on Capitol Hill, June 21, 2017. The game benefits the Young Survival Coalition that helps young women with breast cancer. The press team prevailed 2-1. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - JUNE 21: Team Congress coach Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., greets Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., during the Congressional Women's Softball game that pits Congresswomen against female journalists at Watkins Recreation Center on Capitol Hill, June 21, 2017. The game benefits the Young Survival Coalition that helps young women with breast cancer. The press team prevailed 2-1. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Team Congress coach Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., greets Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - JUNE 21: Kellyanne Conway, right, talks with a guest during the Congressional Women's Softball game that pits Congresswomen against female journalists at Watkins Recreation Center on Capitol Hill, June 21, 2017. The game benefits the Young Survival Coalition that helps young women with breast cancer. The press team prevailed 2-1. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Kellyanne Conway talks with a guest during the Congressional Women’s Softball Game. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - JUNE 21: From left, CNN's Dana Bash, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and NBC's Andrea Mitchell, run the announcer's booth during the Congressional Women's Softball game that pits Congresswomen against female journalists at Watkins Recreation Center on Capitol Hill, June 21, 2017. The game benefits the Young Survival Coalition that helps young women with breast cancer. The press team prevailed 2-1. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
From left, CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and NBC’s Andrea Mitchell, run the announcer’s booth during the Congressional Women’s Softball Game. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - JUNE 21: Fans of team Congress attend the Congressional Women's Softball game that pits Congresswomen against female journalists at Watkins Recreation Center on Capitol Hill, June 21, 2017. The game benefits the Young Survival Coalition that helps young women with breast cancer. The press team prevailed 2-1. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Fans of team Congress attend the Congressional Women’s Softball Game. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - JUNE 21: Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif., hands Capitol Police officer Crystal Griner the ball before the first pitch in the Congressional Women's Softball game that pits Congresswomen against female journalists at Watkins Recreation Center on Capitol Hill, June 21, 2017. Griner was injured in last week's shooting at the Republican baseball practice. The game benefits the Young Survival Coalition that helps young women with breast cancer. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif., hands Capitol Police officer Crystal Griner the ball before the first pitch in the Congressional Women’s Softball Game. Griner was shot (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - JUNE 21: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., pose with the members team before the Congressional Women's Softball game that pits Congresswomen against female journalists at Watkins Recreation Center on Capitol Hill, June 21, 2017. The game benefits the Young Survival Coalition that helps young women with breast cancer. The press team prevailed 2-1. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Speaker of the House Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., pose with the members team before the Congressional Women’s Softball Game. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - JUNE 21: From left, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., arrive for the Congressional Women's Softball game that pits Congresswomen against female journalists at Watkins Recreation Center on Capitol Hill, June 21, 2017. The game benefits the Young Survival Coalition that helps young women with breast cancer. The press team prevailed 2-1. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Ryan, Pelosi and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., arrive for the game. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Ryan and Rep. Nanette Barragan, D-Calif., who almost played in last week's Congressional Baseball Game, take a photo before the game. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Ryan and Rep. Nanette Barragan, D-Calif., who almost played in last week’s Congressional Baseball Game, take a photo before the game. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
A security detail team members stands watch over the game. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
A security detail team members stands watch over the game. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - JUNE 21: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., warms up before the Congressional Women's Softball game that pits Congresswomen against female journalists at Watkins Recreation Center on Capitol Hill, June 21, 2017. The game benefits the Young Survival Coalition that helps young women with breast cancer. The press team prevailed 2-1. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., warms up. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - JUNE 21: Rep. Cheri Bustos, R-Ill., poses with the Racing Presidents before the Congressional Women's Softball game that pits Congresswomen against female journalists at Watkins Recreation Center on Capitol Hill, June 21, 2017. The game benefits the Young Survival Coalition that helps young women with breast cancer. The press team prevailed 2-1. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Bustos poses with the Racing Presidents. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - JUNE 21: Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., and his daughter, Ceclia, 2, greet Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., before for the Congressional Women's Softball game that pits Congresswomen against female journalists at Watkins Recreation Center on Capitol Hill, June 21, 2017. The game benefits the Young Survival Coalition that helps young women with breast cancer. The press team prevailed 2-1. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Rep. Patrick T. McHenry, R-N.C., and his daughter, Ceclia, 2, greet Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala., before the game. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

See the action from Annual Roll Call Congressional Baseball Games. View Gallery

 

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.

Get Permissions Save for later
Topics: 2017 congressional-baseball events media paul-ryan photo-of-the-day politics republicans sports-desk washington-dc Alabama Amy Klobuchar california Cheri Bustos colorado Ed Perlmutter Florida House Illinois Kathy Castor Kirsten Gillibrand leadership Martha Roby Mia Love Minnesota Nancy Pelosi Nevada New York Norma J Torres North Carolina Patrick T McHenry Paul D Ryan Shelley Moore Capito utah Virginia West Virginia wisconsin ICNW