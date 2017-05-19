Army Reserve Lawyer to Challenge Peters in California

Omar Qudrat has not yet filed, but he has launched a website making his case in his challenge to Rep. Scott Peters of California. (omarqudrat.com)

Army Reserve lawyer Omar Qudrat is expected to announce his candidacy against California Rep. Scott Peters.

On his website, Qudrat, who has yet to officially announced, highlights his work as a civilian attorney in Afghanistan and as a reserve officer in the Army’s Judge Advocate’s General Corps. He advocates clearing the regulatory way for small businesses to add jobs, to fix the country’s “broken education system” and

“I’ve never waited for do-nothing politicians to solve our nation’s problems and neither should you,” he said.

Qudrat also worked in the Department of Defense in the Office of the Chief Prosecutor of Military Commissions and his portfolio included the case of the mastermind of the USS Cole and 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammad.

California’s 52nd District includes half of the population of San Diego, the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and the University of California-San Diego.

Peters’ aide MaryAnne Pintar told the San Diego Tribune the California Democrat was unconcerned.

“Scott is focused on job creation and being a check on a reckless Trump administration,” she said.

In his last run, Peters won with 56.3 percent of the vote. Democrats make up 34.3 percent of registered voters compared to 30.9 percent Republican and 29.8 percent unaffiliated.