Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake Won’t Seek Re-Election, Attacks Trump

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake announced Tuesday he will not seek re-election.

Asked why he isn’t running for re-election the Arizona lawmaker said, “stay tuned,” and walked into the Senate Chambers. Flake is one of President Trump’s most vocal critics.

In an interview with azcentral, Flake said he planned to give detail on the Senate floor, saying “there may not be a place for a Republican like me in the current Republican climate or the current Republican Party.”

“The flagrant disregard for truth and decency,” should never be regarded as normal, Flake said on the Senate floor minutes after his announcement. His voice shook.

Flake said he plans to serve out the remainder of his term but will not contend in 2018.

Fellow Arizona Senator John McCain tweeted following Flake’s announcement: “Thank you to my dear friend @JeffFlake for your honorable service to the state of #Arizona the nation.”

Flake called his continued criticism of the president a matter of obligation. He said a failure to do so was profoundly misguided and that his fellow Republicans would never allow Democrats to behave like Trump.

“He’s always open-hearted, is respectful, is willing to work across the aisle, is a terrific partner and has just been great company,” Delaware Sen. Christopher Coons said.

Coons and Flake serve together on the Foreign Relations Committee.

“If there isn’t room for senators of the United States who have strong opinions, and who keep to their principles, then this is a worse place for our country,” Coons said.

