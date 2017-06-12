Appeals Court Upholds Block on Trump’s Travel Ban

Demonstrators rally for and against the Trump administration’s first travel ban in Los Angeles on Jan. 29. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images file photo)

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit upheld Monday a nationwide block on the Trump administration’s revised travel ban, a decision that adds to the executive order’s legal setbacks as the Supreme Court considers a similar ruling from another federal appeals court.

In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit ruled that the administration can’t implement the revised ban until the conclusion of a legal challenge led by the state of Hawaii. Trump is seeking to temporarily ban U.S. entry for all refugees and foreign travelers from six majority-Muslim countries.