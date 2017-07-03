Politics

Ann Wagner Decides Against Senate Run in Missouri

Race against Democrat Claire McCaskill is rated a toss-up

Missouri Rep. Ann Wagner says she will run for re-election to her 2nd District House seat. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Republican Rep. Ann Wagner has opted not to run for the Senate in Missouri, and instead will be running for re-election to her House seat.

Wagner said in a statement Monday that the 2nd District she currently represents is her home. Her decision was first reported by the Washington Examiner. 

“Those who know me well know I put my family and my community first. While I am grateful for the incredible support and encouragement I have received from across Missouri to run for United States Senate, I am announcing today my intention to run for re-election to the United States House of Representatives in 2018,” Wagner said in a statement to Roll Call. 

“The 2nd District is my home,” the third-term congresswoman added. “It’s where I grew up, went to school, have worked and volunteered, raised my kids, and attend church every week — there is no greater honor than representing a place and people that I love.”

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the Missouri Senate race a Toss-Up. Incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill is one of 10 Democratic senators up for re-election in a state that President Donald Trump won in November. 

The Show-Me State’s Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley is reportedly also considering challenging McCaskill next year. 

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.

Get Permissions Save for later
Topics: 2018 elections house politics republicans senate Ann Wagner Claire McCaskill Donald J. Trump Elections Executive Branch House Missouri Missouri Senate Race Republicans Senate Washington POLI