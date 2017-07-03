Ann Wagner Decides Against Senate Run in Missouri

Missouri Rep. Ann Wagner says she will run for re-election to her 2nd District House seat. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Republican Rep. Ann Wagner has opted not to run for the Senate in Missouri, and instead will be running for re-election to her House seat.

Wagner said in a statement Monday that the 2nd District she currently represents is her home. Her decision was first reported by the Washington Examiner.

“Those who know me well know I put my family and my community first. While I am grateful for the incredible support and encouragement I have received from across Missouri to run for United States Senate, I am announcing today my intention to run for re-election to the United States House of Representatives in 2018,” Wagner said in a statement to Roll Call.

“The 2nd District is my home,” the third-term congresswoman added. “It’s where I grew up, went to school, have worked and volunteered, raised my kids, and attend church every week — there is no greater honor than representing a place and people that I love.”

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the Missouri Senate race a Toss-Up. Incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill is one of 10 Democratic senators up for re-election in a state that President Donald Trump won in November.

The Show-Me State’s Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley is reportedly also considering challenging McCaskill next year.