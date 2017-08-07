Politics

Photos: In Alabama Senate Special Election, Candidates Try to Stand Out

The primary to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions is slated for August 15

GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., speaks with workers at Jack’s hamburger chain during his bus tour campaign stop in Munford, Ala., on Thursday, Aug. 3. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The special elections are continuing in 2017. Up next is the special election to fill the Alabama Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The primary is Tuesday, Aug. 15. The seat is currently held by GOP Sen. Luther Strange, who was appointed to fill the vacancy earlier this year. 

In the crowded GOP field of nine candidates, the top three contenders are Strange, Roy Moore, a former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice and Rep. Mo Brooks

If no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote in the Aug. 15 primary, the top two advance to a September runoff. 

Roll Call hit the road to attend some of the candidates’ events and forums at the end of last week.

Here is that report, in photos:

GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., speaks with diners at Jack's hamburger chain during his bus tour campaign stop in Munford, Ala., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., speaks with diners at Jack’s hamburger chain during his bus tour campaign stop in Munford, Ala., on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., takes a break from his bus tour campaign stop in Jacksonville, Ala., to call in to a radio station for an interview on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Brooks takes a break from his bus tour campaign stop in Jacksonville, Ala., to call in to a radio station for an interview on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

ALPOL17_BC_003_080317

GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Roy Moore arrives for the candidates' forum in Valley, Ala., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. The former Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court is running in the special election to fill the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Roy Moore arrives for the candidates’ forum in Valley, Ala., on Thursday. The former Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court is running in the special election to fill the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Roy Moore returns his wife's hand gun to her after displaying it as a way to show support for the 2nd amendment after candidates were asked about their views on gun rights during a candidates' forum in Valley, Ala., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. The former Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court is running tin the special election to fill the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Roy Moore returns his wife’s hand gun to her after displaying it as a way to show support for the 2nd amendment after candidates were asked about their views on gun rights during a candidates’ forum. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., leaves Carpenetti's Pizza in Moody, Ala., after speaking with supporters at a stop on his campaign bus tour on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Brooks leaves Carpenetti’s Pizza in Moody, Ala., after speaking with supporters at a stop on his campaign bus tour on Friday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Sen. Luther Strange, R-Ala., arrives for the U.S. Senate candidate forum held by the Shelby County Republican Party in Pelham, Ala., on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Sen. Luther Strange, R-Ala., arrives for the U.S. Senate candidate forum held by the Shelby County Republican Party in Pelham, Ala., on Friday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
GOP candidates for U.S. Senate Sen. Luther Strange, R-Ala., left, speaks with an attendee as fRep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., 2nd from right, speaks to another fellow candidate Randy Brinson before the start of the U.S. Senate candidate forum held by the Shelby County Republican Party in Pelham, Ala., on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Sen. Strange, Rep. Brooks and Brinson are running in the special election to fill the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
GOP candidates for U.S. Senate Strange, left, speaks with an attendee as Brooks, 2nd from right, speaks to another fellow candidate Randy Brinson before the start of the U.S. Senate candidate forum held by the Shelby County Republican Party in Pelham, Ala., on Friday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Sen. Luther Strange, R-Ala., speaks with attendees after the U.S. Senate candidate forum held by the Shelby County Republican Party in Pelham, Ala., on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Sen. Strange is running in the special election to fill the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Strange speaks with attendees after the U.S. Senate candidate forum on Friday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Sen. Luther Strange, R-Ala., left, speaks with a supporter after the U.S. Senate candidate forum held by the Shelby County Republican Party in Pelham, Ala., on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Sen. Strange is running in the special election to fill the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Strange speaks with a supporter after the U.S. Senate candidate on Friday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - AUGUST 4: Judge Roy Moore campaign worker Maggie Ford collects campaign signs after the U.S. Senate candidate forum held by the Shelby County Republican Party in Pelham, Ala., on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Moore is running in the special election to fill the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Judge Roy Moore campaign worker Maggie Ford collects campaign signs on Friday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Campaign workers for Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., carry campaign signs out of the building after the U.S. Senate candidate forum held by the Shelby County Republican Party in Pelham, Ala., on Friday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Campaign workers for Brooks carry campaign signs out of the building after the U.S. Senate candidate forum held by the Shelby County Republican Party in Pelham, Ala., on Friday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

