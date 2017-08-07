Photos: In Alabama Senate Special Election, Candidates Try to Stand Out

GOP candidate for U.S. Senate Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., speaks with workers at Jack’s hamburger chain during his bus tour campaign stop in Munford, Ala., on Thursday, Aug. 3. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The special elections are continuing in 2017. Up next is the special election to fill the Alabama Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The primary is Tuesday, Aug. 15. The seat is currently held by GOP Sen. Luther Strange, who was appointed to fill the vacancy earlier this year.

In the crowded GOP field of nine candidates, the top three contenders are Strange, Roy Moore, a former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice and Rep. Mo Brooks.

If no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote in the Aug. 15 primary, the top two advance to a September runoff.

Roll Call hit the road to attend some of the candidates’ events and forums at the end of last week.

Here is that report, in photos: