Ad Says Bacon Fights to Keep Base Open — But Nobody’s Trying to Close it

New ads from a Republican super PAC emphasize GOP Rep. Don Bacon's fight to “keep Offutt Air Force Base open.” The problem is, there are no current efforts to close the base or cut its funding.

In fact, the base is currently receiving new investments that include $1.2 billion for a U.S. Strategic Command headquarters.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC set up to elect Republicans to Congress, produced the ad independently from Bacon, who is legally not allowed to coordinate with the PAC.

A statement from the PAC did not identify any efforts to close Offutt, but pointed to general debates over defense spending levels.

President Trump's proposed budget would raise defense spending by $54 billion at the expense of major cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency, the State Department, and the Department of Agriculture.

Protecting bases from budget cuts is a tested way for politicians to shore up support in their districts. Brad Ashford, the Democrat Bacon defeated in 2016, also emphasized his efforts to obtain millions for the base.

Ashford is considering another run for the seat in 2018, and Kara Eastman is already running to be the Democratic nominee.