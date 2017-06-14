House Majority Whip Steve Scalise Shot at Congressional Baseball Practice

Eugene Simpson Field on Wednesday morning after a gunman opened fire on lawmakers practicing for the Congressional Baseball Game. (Thomas McKinless/ CQ Roll Call)

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot Wednesday morning by a gunman who opened fire at the Republicans’ Congressional Baseball practice.

“He had crawled into the outfield leaving a trail of blood and we started giving him some liquids. I put pressure on his wounds in the hip,” Rep. Mo Brooks said on CNN shortly after the incident. He said the police showed up soon after.

Brooks said that Scalise was hit in the hip as he stood near second base and he watched him crawl into the outfield as the other players and coaches hit the ground.

Scalise and and two Capitol Police officers who were shot are all in stable condition, MSNBC reported. The two officers reportedly were part of Scalise’s security detail.

Brooks said he thought at least five people were hit, including both members of the security detail that accompanies members to their practices.

Scalise has a security detail with him at practice.

“There was a blood trail about 10 to 15 yards long from where he was shot to wear he crawled into right field,” Brooks said.

Brooks said one law enforcement officer or Capitol Police man was shot in the leg. It also appeared that one of the tires of Scalise’s security detail car was shot.

Sen. Rand Paul, who was in the batting cages at the time the shooter opened fire, told CNN he was in a “lucky spot.”

“I was at the home plate batting three minutes before then and I was getting ready to leave, sometimes I give senator Flake a ride home,” Paul said. “[Flake] said, ‘are you ready to go?’ and I said ‘I’m going to go one more time at the batting cage.’”

The Kentucky Republican said he was able to get out of the fence. There is one fence opening point to the parking lot and one by Scalise's security detail to get out of the area.

Paul estimated 50-60 shots were fired between the gunman and police.

“Nobody would have survived without the Capitol Hill police. They saved everybody's life,” Paul said on CNN.

The gunman reportedly was shooting at players from the dugout, using it for protection. Alexandria police report that the suspect is in custody.

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and not a threat. PIO will be onscene shortly to share updates. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

President Donald Trump issued a statement Wednesday morning saying that the victims are in his thoughts.

“The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy,” Trump said in the statement.

Trump also tweeted about the shooting.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

The team practices at E Monroe Ave in Alexandria, Virginia. Simpson Field is at the heart of an athletic and recreation complex in the heart of a residential and commercial block in Alexandria.

Alexandria area schools are currently closed, according to MSNBC.

Capitol Police were showing a more enhanced security posture at the Capitol in the wake of the Alexandria shooting. Officers near the South Door on the House side said they knew little about the situation but were on enhanced guard. Two of three officers wielded AR-15 automatic rifles.

