ACLI Capital Challenge in Photos: Gallagher is First-Place Member, Cotton Close Behind

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., prepares for the ACLI Capital Challenge 3 Mile Team Race in Anacostia Park on Wednesday. He was the first member to finish the overall race. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The 36th annual ACLI Capital Challenge is officially in the books for 2017. The 3-mile run at Anacostia Park raises money for the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, which pairs guide dogs with people with disabilities, often war veterans. Members of Congress, staffers and press join teams to raise money for the cause.

Here's the event in photos: