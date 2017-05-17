ACLI Capital Challenge in Photos: Gallagher is First-Place Member, Cotton Close Behind

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., prepares for the ACLI Capital Challenge 3 Mile Team Race in Anacostia Park on Wednesday. He was the first member to finish the overall race. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
The 36th annual ACLI Capital Challenge is officially in the books for 2017. The 3-mile run at Anacostia Park raises money for the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, which pairs guide dogs with people with disabilities, often war veterans. Members of Congress, staffers and press join teams to raise money for the cause.
Here's the event in photos:
Paul Balmer, from the office of Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., won the challenge overall, posting 15 minutes and 23 seconds per the unofficial results on the group's website. He's pictured here being cheered on by colleagues. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., finishes the ACLI Capital Challenge. She was the team captain of the wheelchair race and finished first place. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., black shirt, is pictured running at the beginning of the race. Roll Call reported earlier Wednesday that he collapsed due to overheating around the 2-mile mark but made a recovery in the hospital quickly that same morning. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., was the second fastest lawmaker in the race. He was previously the fastest member the last four years. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Medical personnel rush to treat another fallen runner (not Tillis) during the race. The runner was flown out via helicopter. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., on the run. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Tenn., finishes the run. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) A sign with the image of White House press secretary Sean Spicer appears at the ACLI Capital Challenge. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., finishes the challenge. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., center, and Rep. Tim Walz, D-Minn., right, are seen after running on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) A runner rests after finishing the run. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Duckworth receives a shirt from the NPR team after the ACLI Capital Challenge. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, runs. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)