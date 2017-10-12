A Pet Rock, a Stuffed Animal and a Chihuahua: These Are Some of the Pets Our Readers Think Trump Should Get

Two weeks ago, we posed a question to our readers: President Donald Trump is the first president in more than a century not to own a pet. What kind of dog should he get? We asked people to use the hashtag #POTUSpup and promised to publish the best responses.

Our request became one of our most popular Facebook posts. With 342 comments on our Facebook page at time of publication and a handful of answers on our website, most of our readers think Trump should not get a dog at all, worrying for the well-being of the pup (though some of them were OK with Barron Trump having a pet).









Other readers suggested a pet rock or a stuffed animal, arguing that Tump is unable to care for another living creature. But among the people who did play along, the answers varied from a corgi to a German shepherd to a chocolate Lab.

















One reader suggested getting a dog could help the president curb his controversial Twitter habit.

While it seems unlikely that Trump will get a pet anytime soon, it is clear that asking a seemingly harmless question such as what dog he should get can become a polarizing topic. Even the term “fake news” made an appearance in the comments.

