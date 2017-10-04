Intelligence Committee Backs Spy Agencies on Russia Conclusions

Senate Intelligence Committee leaders Mark Warner, left, and Richard M. Burr, right, say their panel overall agrees with U.S. spy agencies that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday said there is a “general consensus among members and staff” that a conclusion from the intelligence community that Russian interfered in the 2016 election is accurate, but the panel will keep the investigation open.

President Donald Trump has yet to voice support for the intel assessment. He has sought to investigate potential voter fraud in the past election.

The announcement from Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard M. Burr of North Carolina and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the panel’s top Democrat, marks a rare public update of the chamber’s ongoing investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election.

The potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, one of the main focus points of the Senate investigation, also remains ongoing.

“I’m not going to even discuss initial findings,” Burr said.

The panel has interviewed over 100 people, spanning over 250 hours and 4,000 pages of transcript.

Four intelligence agenices — the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Central Intelligence Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Security Agency — have all stated Russia sought to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

During the two senators’ press conference, Warner took specific issue with the federal response to hacking into the electoral system of several states, including publicizing which were actually targeted.

“It took 11 months for the Department of Homeland Security to reveal those 21 states,” Warner said. “There needs to be a more aggressive whole government approach to protecting our electoral system.”

The duo also discussed the ongoing investigstion into Russia’s use of social media, like Facebook and Twitter.

Warner said he believes the companies did not initially recognize the extent of the issue of influence by the foreign government on their platforms.

“l believe they are recognizing that threat now,” he said.

Burr said the panel has no intention of releasing any of the social media ads under investigation.

“We don’t release documents,” Burr said. “It’s not a practice that we are going to get into.”

Burr also addressed an explosive, but unverified dossier from former-British intelligence officer Christopher Steele that included a number of salacious details regarding Trump’s connections with Russia.

“We have on several occasions made attempts to contact Mr. Steel,” he said. “These offers have gone unaccepted.”

Burr said the committee cannot decide on its own the credibility of the document without understanding who paid for it, or who are the sources Steele used to compile it.