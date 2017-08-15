Wicker Renews Call to Remove Confederate Emblem From Mississippi Flag

In the wake of violence over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, Mississippi Republican Sen. Roger Wicker reiterated his call to remove the Confederate emblem from his state’s flag. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker renewed his call on Monday to remove the Confederate emblem from the state’s flag.

The Republican senator advocated the change in light of the fact that white supremacists were displaying an altered version of the state flag during the neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend, the Clarion-Ledger of Jackson reported.

Speaking at the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership, Wicker said he did not like using tragedy to advance policy, but said it would be best to remove the emblem from the state flag.

“But certainly they have no right to be using our state flag as a symbol of white supremacy,” he said. “It would be more unifying if we put this Mississippi flag in a museum and replaced it with something that was more unifying. That is still my position.”

Mississippi Republican Rep. Gregg Harper said the person who allegedly used a car to run over counter-protesters should be tried for murder but deferred to state leaders on whether to remove the Confederate flag.

“We have a great governor, a great lieutenant governor and a great speaker of the House in Mississippi, and I trust them to make the right decisions for what we need to do and when we need to do it for Mississippi, Harper said.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant said his position on the flag had not changed.

“Whatever the state flag is or is not should be decided by Mississippi voters,” he said.

But on the Charlottesville demonstrations and violence, the governor said, “Those who practice the extremist ideals of neo-Nazism or white supremacy have no place in Mississippi. I condemn these groups in the strongest possible terms.”

Republican Sen. Thad Cohran said, “It is my personal hope that the state government will consider changing the state flag ... (We) should look for unity and not divisiveness in the symbols of our state.”