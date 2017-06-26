Court Allows Some of Travel Ban, Will Decide Legality Later

Activists hold signs during a protest outside the White House in March against President Donald Trump's second executive order banning travel from some Muslim-majority countries. (Alex Wong/Getty Images file photo)

The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will allow some of President Donald Trump’s travel ban to take effect and decide the overall legality of the ban later in the year.

Trump is trying to temporarily ban U.S. entry by all refugees and foreign nationals from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. He modified his executive order on March 6 in response to the uproar over the ban and has repeatedly said he is acting based on national security concerns.

It was one of several decisions the court made Monday on anti-gay discrimination, religious funding from public grants, carrying concealed weapons, and detention of immigrants.

Same-sex marriage: The court agreed to hear a major religious freedom case of Colorado cake artist Jack Phillips, who challenged the state’s determination that he engaged in sexual orientation discrimination by declining to create a cake celebrating same-sex marriage on religious grounds.

The court also struck down an Arkansas law on Monday that allowed state officials to omit from birth certificates the female spouse of a mother, a difference in treatment for same-sex marriages that the justices found ruled runs afoul of the Constitution.

Separation of church and state: The court ruled, 7-2, that Missouri can’t exclude religious groups from public grant programs only because of their religious status, siding with a Lutheran preschool and daycare in a closely watched case about the separation of church and state.

Detention of immigrants: The court did not decide on a closely watched case on whether immigrants detained for months or years during removal proceedings are entitled to a hearing to ask a judge for release. Instead, the court will hear the case again next year when Justice Neil Gorsuch can participate.

Gun rights: The court decided against reviewing a major gun rights case in which a federal appeals court ruled that there is no independent Second Amendment right to carry a concealed weapon.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit ruling allows sheriffs to interpret the need for an applicant to show “good cause” for concealed-carry licenses to deny an application on any grounds they choose.