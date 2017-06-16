Democrats Reclaim Congressional Baseball Title, Bipartisanship Rules

Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., slides in safe at home as GOP catcher Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., tries to apply the tag during the the annual Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington on Thursday, June 15, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Democrats regained their mojo on Thursday night at Nationals Park with a commanding 11-2 victory over the Republicans at the 56th annual Congressional Baseball Game.

But with the tragic shooting during the Republicans’ team practice the day before, esprit de corps was was main game plan for both teams, dispelling for at least a night, the clouds of highly charged partisanship that has plagued both sides of the aisle this year.

In a final touching conclusion to the game, the Democrats’ team manager Mike Doyle turned over the coveted Roll Call Trophy to Republican manager Joe L. Barton to place in Majority Whip Steve Scalise’s office until he made it back to Congress. Scalise was one of five wounded in Wednesday morning’s shooting in Alexandria, Virginia.

Though the Democrats’ bats were hot throughout the night, they also capitalized on some costly GOP defensive errors.

The sobering shooting that left Scalise with a grievous hip wound and in critical condition in a hospital bed did not seem to deter the mood and revelry of the players and fans. An unexpectedly large crowd of about 23,000 in attendance turned out to enjoy a night of bipartisan camaraderie — the very spirit the congressional baseball game is meant to invoke.

A few pregame events were bipartisan crowdpleasers.

Before the first pitch, Democratic and Republican fans joined in cheers as both teams took to the field in a moment of prayer for Scalise and the four others who were wounded in Wednesday’s shooting.

Another cheer erupted when the announcer informed attendees that some of the proceeds from the charity game will also go toward the Capitol Police Memorial Fund. Some attendees wore navy Capitol Police caps in honor of the two officers credited with preventing more casualties during the attack.

The next cheer came when Scalise’s name was called out during the team introductions. Both Republican and Democratic fans gave the missing GOP leader a huge standing ovation.

Former Yankees manager Joe Torre also got a cheer when he presented the baseball to injured Capitol Police officer David Bailey, who was wounded by shrapnel during the attack. Bailey then threw this year’s ceremonial first pitch.

The spirit of unity continued as Senate and House leadership announced the start of the game following a pretaped welcome from President Donald Trump.

But competition is the name of the game and this was evident at the start as Rep. Ryan Costello, lead batter for the Republicans, walked, stole second, made third after a ground out by Sen. Jeff Flake, and stole home during Rep. Kevin Brady’s at bat.

Democratic starting pitcher Rep. Cedric L. Richmond seemed to struggle throughout the first inning and pinch runner Rep. Chuck Fleischmann took advantage, stealing second after a wild pitch and also scoring on two more.

Democrats entered the bottom of the first with a 2-0 deficit.

Democratic Rep. Raul Ruiz immediately answered the call with a powerful single, and later stole second.

GOP pitcher Mark Walker then walked Rep. Jared Huffman, opening the door for Richmond, arguably the best player in the history of the game, to load the bases with a de facto bunt.

Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan tied the game with a double, allowing Ruiz and Huffman to score. Rep. Jared Polis’, though, was called out at first, allowing Richmond to score. The Democrats pulled ahead, ending the first inning with a 3-2 lead.

The second inning began with a solid single from GOP catcher, Rep. Rodney Davis.

As the top of the inning continued, Richmond’s pitching was both shaky and solid. After striking out Sen. Rand Paul, Rep. Barry Loudermilk hit a single off of him, allowing Davis to third.

But another wild pitch allowed Loudermilk to steal second. Then Richmond struck out lead batter Costello, stranding Davis at third and Democrats retained their one-point lead.

Solid defensive play by Republicans resulted in a short at bat for Democrats as the second inning ended with the same score, 3-2.

Bats went quiet for the Republicans in the third inning — and later innings. But not for Democrats, who blew open the inning with a few hits and capitalizing on a few GOP defensive errors.

Richmond, thanks to an error at first base, hit a double. Polis then batted him in with an RBI single, advancing the Democrats, 4-2.

Walker later walked Murphy, hitting him with a wild pitch. Rep. Pete Aguilar then hit a double, allowing three more runs. Democrats ended the inning with a solid 7-2 lead.

Both offenses were unproductive in the fourth inning, the highlight being the mid-game Washington Nationals’ Presidents Race (Teddy took the checkered flag).

Richmond’s command was in full force throughout the fifth and the remaining innings, quieting the GOP’s bats once again. He led a major offensive charge in the fifth for the Democrats starting the inning with a powerhouse triple.

Republican manager Rep. Joe Barton then pulled starter Walker, putting in Rep. John Shimkus as relief.

But errors continued to dog the GOP as a throwing error by Shimkus gave Democrats another 2 runs (including a de facto in-the-park home run).

Shimkus followed up the debacle by walking Rep. Linda Sanchez, a fan favorite among Democratic fans.

Rep. Nanette Barragan, the only other female player, also took to the plate in the fifth inning, prompting cheers from Democratic fans and hitting a single and an RBI.

Shimkus seemed tired by the end of the fifth inning, with the Democrats solidly ahead 11-2 a comfortable lead that held to the end of the game.

