GOP Group Ponders Debt Limit/Omnibus Combo

Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., chairman of the Republican Study Committee, says his group would like to combine a debt ceiling increase with an omnibus appropriations bill. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

With Congress needing to both prevent a government shutdown and a debt default in a matter of a few short months, the Republican Study Committee on Wednesday discussed the idea of combining a debt limit increase and an omnibus appropriations bill into one fiscal package to be voted on before Aug. 1.

“That’s what we’re shooting for,” RSC Chairman Mark Walker told Roll Call.

While the RSC has begun discussing this idea, they have not yet taken any official position.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has urged Congress to address the debt limit by August because of the possibility that the debt ceiling could be reached while Congress is out of session for its annual month-long recess. He also called for a “clean” debt ceiling increase, which would be one free of other policy attachments, but Republicans are unlikely to embrace such a move.

When the House and Senate return in September, they’ll need to pass legislation to fund the government into fiscal 2018. The current fiscal year ends Sept. 30.

Some House Republicans have expressed interest in skipping the movement of individual appropriations bills given that they’re already behind schedule on the typical budget process and instead having the House move an omnibus appropriations measure combining the 12 individual bills before the August break.

On Wednesday the RSC, a 151-member conservative caucus, discussed combining an omnibus with a debt ceiling increase so that Congress addresses both of its fiscal deadlines before August.

“You package it somehow where it could be like one vote where it has the debt ceiling, the budget and if you want to use the word omnibus or something,” Walker said. “But the date on that as crucial as far as what the content of it [is] … We want to be able to have all this done before August 1. We feel like that’s important [for] some promises that we’ve made to the American people.”