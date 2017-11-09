Tax Bill Changes Would Restore Adoption Credit, Address Small Business Concerns

A substitute amendment to the tax overhaul bill the Ways and Means Committee is marking up would reinstate the adoption credit and refine small business provisions, among other changes designed to address concerns about the original bill.

The amendment would change 18 sections of the bill, according to a summary posted on the Ways and Means website.

The most significant change the amendment would make is the small business section of the bill, which has drawn criticism from members and small business groups.

The National Federation of Independent Businesses, which had come out in opposition to the bill, had suggested tax writers graduate the small business rate up to 25 percent, adding a bracket or two under that.

The amendment does that in providing a 9 percent tax rate for so-called pass-through entities’ first $75,000 in net business taxable income. The special 9 percent rate, which is phased in over five years, would only apply to active owners or shareholders who earn less than $150,000 in taxable income through their business and then phase out at $225,000, according to the summary.

As part of the phase in the rate would be 11 percent in 2018 and 2019 and 10 percent in 2020 and 2021. The 9 percent rate would be effective starting in 2022.

Another concern the NFIB and many rank-and-file members had about the bill is that professional service businesses would be unlikely to qualify for the small business tax relief. The amendment seeks to address that by allowing businesses of all types to use the preferential 9-percent rate.