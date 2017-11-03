Trump Pulling Hard for Health Care Change in Tax Overhaul, Brady Says

President Donald Trump has been lobbying hard to ensure a repeal of the individual mandate makes it into a tax overhaul before a bill reaches his desk.

House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady said Trump has talked to him about it twice by phone and once in person.

“The president feels very strongly about including this at some step in the process,” the Texas Republican said at a Politico Playbook event.

Brady said some members also feel strongly about including it, but no decisions have been made yet. He said tax writers have asked the congressional scorekeepers for an updated cost estimate on the provision.

“There are pros and cons to this. Importing health care into a tax reform debate has consequences,” he said, adding it’s especially difficult since the Senate has yet to produce 50 votes on anything related to health care.