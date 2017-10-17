Trump: Marino Withdrew From Drug Czar Consideration

Rep. Tom Marino, the Pennsylvania Republican tapped by President Donald Trump as the administration’s “drug czar,” withdrew his name from consideration, Trump said in a Twitter message Tuesday.

“Rep. Tom Marino has informed me that he is withdrawing his name from consideration as drug czar. Tom is a fine man and a great Congressman!” Trump said in the tweet.

Marino’s withdrawal follows reports about how a bill he sponsored, which later became law, made it harder for the Drug Enforcement Administration to go after opioid manufacturers who make suspicious sales. When asked about the law Monday, Trump said the administration would look into it and hinted that he would reconsider Marino’s nomination.

“If I think it’s 1 percent negative to doing what we want to do, I will make a change,” Trump said in a press conference Monday.

Following the story from The Washington Post and 60 Minutes, some Democratic senators called on Trump to withdraw Marino’s nomination. Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said that confirming Marino to lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy would be “like putting a wolf in charge of the henhouse.”

However, many lawmakers were skeptical of the report, which detailed a bill they had cleared without any dissenting votes. Sen. Orrin G. Hatch, R-Utah, who sponsored the Senate version of the bill, said that the story was purely meant to smear Marino’s nomination.

“Did the entire United States Congress decide to shield its eyes to the true intent of this legislation?” Hatch asked on the Senate floor Monday.

