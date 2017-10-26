Trump Declares Opioid Crisis a ‘National Health Emergency’

President Donald Trump said addressing the opioids crisis “will require all of our effort.” (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump on Thursday declared the nations’s opioid crisis a “national health emergency,” saying the country would fight the drug epidemic as a “national family.”

“This is a worldwide problem,” he said, flanked by administration staffers, families with small children and first lady Melania Trump in the White House East Room. “It’s just been so long in making. Addressing it will require all of our effort.”

“We can be the generation that ends the opioid epidemic,” the president said.

The public health emergency on opioids will be effective Thursday. It directs all federal agencies to use all resources to fight the drug problem. It also puts some parameters on hospitals where 60 percent of the patients are drug addicts.

Trump said the number of addicts “will start to tumble downwards” if the federal government does its job.

“It will be a beautiful thing to see,” he predicted.

Melania Trump, who spoke first, said she had met with families affected by the crisis who had encouraged her to not stigmatize the problem.

“No state has been spared,” she said.

The declaration fulfills Trump’s promise to officially designate the opioid crisis an “emergency,” and marks the rare use of emergency authorities to deal with a long-simmering chronic health issue instead of disease outbreaks or natural disasters. Public health emergencies were recently declared after hurricanes in gulf coast states and Puerto Rico and wildfires in California.

Public health emergencies expire after 90 days and must be renewed thereafter. But the opioid emergency could last for a very long time. Of the approximately 50,000 deaths due to drug overdose in 2016, around 33,000 of those were caused by a prescription opioid, heroin or fentanyl, a powerful opioid derivative, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Preliminary data for 2016 indicate that there were closer to 65,000 drug overdose deaths that year, with the share caused by opioids likely to rise.