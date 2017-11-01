Top Republican Calls for Mandatory Sexual Harassment Training

An influential Senate Republican is adding to the chorus calling for increased training about sexual harassment and assault on Capitol Hill.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles E. Grassley wants mandatory training against sexual harassment in the workplace for all Senate employees.

The Republican from Iowa is asking the Rules and Administration Committee to issue the mandate in a similar fashion to last year’s cybersecurity directive.

“I am convinced that sexual harassment training is vitally important to maintaining a respectful and productive working environment in Congress. Therefore, I respectfully request that the Committee on Rules and Administration consider the immediate implementation of a policy requiring all new Senate employees — including permanent and temporary Senate staff, interns, fellows, and detailees — to undergo online or in-person sexual harassment training provided by the OOC, as well as all current employees who have not yet received it,” Grassley wrote in his letter to the rules panel.

Grassley addressed his letter to both Chairman Richard C. Shelby of Alabama and ranking member Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

“No one should feel uncomfortable or unsafe at work because of a colleague’s behavior, especially in the halls of the Senate. As a body of elected officials, we Senators have an obligation to set an example,” Grassley said in a statement. “Trainings like this are important for cultivating a healthy and productive environment and set exactly the baseline standards that any places of work should have.”