Budget Vote Murky Over GOP State and Local Tax Concerns

Rep. Leonard Lance, R-N.J., leaves the House Republican Conference meeting at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Some House Republicans looking to preserve the state and local tax deduction expressed concerns Tuesday about voting for the Senate budget resolution.

Disagreements over state and local deductions, or “SALT,” won’t likely sink the measure, but have introduced added doubt.

New Jersey Rep. Leonard Lance said he plans to vote against the budget in part because of nonbinding language added by the Senate during its vote-a-rama that calls for repealing the state and local tax deduction.

GOP leaders met with some concerned lawmakers Tuesday.

Rep. Tom MacArthur said they did not make as much progress as he had hoped they would and he might vote against the budget Thursday if a compromise on “SALT” is not reached before then. He said other members feel the same way.

Although he hasn’t conducted a whip count, the concerns may be great enough to imperil the budget vote.

In New York, New Jersey, California and Illinois there are 35 Republican House members, more than enough to sink the resolution.

But most members concerned about SALT language are still willing to support the resolution, Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., said.

