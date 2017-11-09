Senate Tax Bill Would Kill SALT Deduction

Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, left, and Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., ranking member, are looking to finish up the House Ways and Means Committee markup on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The Senate tax overhaul would fully repeal the state and local tax deduction, according to a GOP aide and senator.

It would also reduce the corporate tax rate to 20 percent, but that cut would be delayed one year, possibly teeing up a battle with the White House. The Republican senator cautioned, however, that the delay is just one option and others are being discussed as well.

Democrats were quick to pounce on the news, saying the House GOP’s move to allow some state and local tax deductions to stay for property taxes was just a fig leaf.

“The Republicans in the House thought they were throwing a few crumbs to members to get them to walk the plank,” House Minority Nancy Pelosi said of the House GOP plan to provide for a maximum $10,000 deduction for state and local property taxes. “That is not in the Senate bill.”

Pelosi said the public is not on board with the policies Republicans are pursuing and the Virginia election results show that.

“If they think this is the bill they must pass to stay in power, they have it all wrong,” she said. “They should be worried, very, very worried.”

