Senate Republicans Eye Ways to Hit 15 Percent Corporate Tax

Sen. Orrin G. Hatch gives a thumbs-up as he walks to the Senate subway in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Republicans may have found a way to meet President Donald Trump’s goal of reducing the corporate tax rate to 15 percent. The chamber is said to be eyeing a proposal from Senate Finance Chairman Orrin G. Hatch that would allow companies to deduct shareholder dividends from their profits.

Multiple aides and lawmakers, including Hatch himself, said the so-called corporate integration proposal is an option under consideration for the chamber’s version of the bill.

Such a measure would theoretically allow companies to shift enough profits to shareholders to hit the 15 percent target Trump has called for. That could be unrealistic, aides said, as most businesses are unlikely to shift all their profits to shareholder dividends.

The so-called Big Six, the group of congressional leaders and Trump administration officials writing the tax legislation, released Wednesday a broad framework of principles for the effort that all participants have agreed to. It made a small mention of Hatch’s proposal.

But lawmakers such as Sen. Patrick J. Toomey said the House and Senate are expected to advance their distinct bills, with the goal to go to conference and hash out the discrepancies between the two.

“As quickly as possible,” the Pennsylvania Republican said on Wednesday when asked how soon that conference could occur.

Hatch’s corporate integration proposal is not expected at this point to be in the House version, one aide with knowledge of the deliberations said. But it is under consideration for the Senate version.

“There’s a real chance,” Hatch said Tuesday when asked whether a version would be included. “I’m hopeful they’ll take what I consider to be the right corporate integration approach.”

The Utah Republican declined to comment on specific details.

At a Senate Finance hearing earlier this month, Hatch alluded to the corporate integration proposal being under consideration for the broader tax overhaul effort.

“I continue to believe this idea — whether it applies fully or in some other limited way — can help address a number of the problems we’re trying to solve with comprehensive tax reform. I look forward to continuing this conversation as the process moves forward,” he said at the time.

Republicans included a goal of reducing the corporate tax rate to 20 percent in the framework released Wednesday.

Asked whether his idea to prevent double taxation of corporate income could help to meet Trump’s target of 15 percent, Hatch said, “that’s a little bit, pretty hard to do.”

While Republicans initially hoped to complete work on the tax legislation by the end of 2017, several aides said that timeline is now unrealistic and instead expect it to continue into 2018.

Correction: An earlier version of this story did not mention the tax framework alluded to Sen. Hatch’s proposal.