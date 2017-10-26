Expect Senate to Honor House on SALT, Brady Says

House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady said he believes Senate Finance Chairman Orrin G. Hatch will honor whatever compromise the House reaches on the state and local tax deduction.

“He’s fully aware that this is an important issue for House members in that we are taking a lead to find a solution,” the Texas Republican said. “I’m confident that that will be honored.”

Dismissing speculation that a deal on the so-called SALT deduction will not be reached, Brady emphasized that he and House GOP leadership have provided a commitment to members from high-tax states that all of their constituents will reap the benefits of tax cuts.

“We are working very seriously with them to find good solutions,” he said. “I’m confident we can. And when we do we’ll incorporate that into the tax reform bill. I’m convinced we can do this in a way that’s fair, that helps grows their economies in a significant way and allows us to do the middle-class tax relief that we’re all focused on.”

Brady said the Ways and Means Committee will have a static score of the tax bill from the Joint Committee on Taxation when it begins its mark up process November 6. A dynamic score from JCT will come after the mark up its completed.

Brady said he is in discussion with ranking member Richard Neal about the format of the markup, but he said they will try to hold the bulk of it during working hours as Neal requested. The mark up is expected to last multiple days but will be complete by the end of that week, Brady said.