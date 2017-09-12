Rep. Loudermilk in Car Accident Returning From Irma Response

Rep. Barry Loudermilk was in his district in Georgia to respond to Hurricane Irma. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Georgia, and his wife were in a car accident on Tuesday and flipped his car multiple times on his way to Washington, D.C., from Georgia.

The congressman and Desiree Loudermilk were driving on 1-40 when another car rear-ended him on Interstate 40 near Knoxville, Tennessee. Rep. Loudermilk’s office said the congressman was driving at the time of the wreck.

“After coming home to Georgia to assist with Irma response, and the storm having cleared the area, Congressman Loudermilk and his wife were en route back to Washington D.C.,” a news release from the congressman’s office said. “They were traveling East on I-40 when their vehicle was struck from behind by a second vehicle, causing their vehicle to leave the road and flip multiple times, coming to rest on the passenger side.”

They were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and were told to return to Georgia for follow-up treatment, according to the release. The congressman’s office said it had no timetable on when he would return to Washington.

“The Loudermilk’s immediately acknowledged God’s hand in protecting them from serious injury, and they would appreciate your thoughts and prayers as they recover,” the release concluded.

It's been a tough year for the Georgia Republican, who was on the field in June when a gunman opened fire on the Republican team practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game.