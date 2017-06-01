Paris Climate Decision Today Promised by Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump salutes a U.S. Marine before boarding Marine One while departing from the White House, on March 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

After months of indecision and reality-TV-style teases, President Donald Trump says he will announce Thursday afternoon his decision about whether the U.S. should stick with an international agreement to combat climate change.

Trump is expected to yank the U.S. out of the accord reached in Paris in 2015, according to media reports citing White House sources. Such a decision would fulfill a campaign promise and hand victory to some Republican lawmakers who had pushed for an exit of what they saw as a poor deal for the country.

However, Trump still appeared undecided Wednesday morning, tweeting that he would “be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days.”

If the United States withdraws from the deal, the country would join Nicaragua and Syria as the only nations not participating; 195 have signed onto the agreement.

Anticipating a withdrawal, Sen. Edward J. Markey, D-Mass., a member of the Environment and Public Works Committee, the Foreign Relations Committee and chairman of the Senate Climate Clearinghouse, on Wednesday said that doing so would be “a massive economic, security and moral failure” of Trump and his administration.

“Instead of keeping our promise to the world, Donald Trump would rather join Syria’s Bashar al-Assad and Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega as the world leaders who refuse to participate in the Paris climate agreement,” he said in a news release. “Keeping an empty campaign promise is not more important than keeping our promise to the world to combat climate change.”

Trump has faced increasing bipartisan pressure over what direction to take. Democrats, environmentalists and some Republicans and corporations have implored him to stay in the deal, albeit for different reason. But key GOP lawmakers, including Senate Environment and Public Works Chairman John Barrasso of Wyoming and Sen. James M. Inhofe, a senior member of the committee, have adamantly pushed for an exit.

Pressure to withdraw

In a May 25 letter, Barrasso, Inhofe and other Republicans argued that remaining in the Paris climate agreement would be “a serious hindrance to removing these burdensome regulations.”

And Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon, as well as EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt — both vehement opponents of the Obama administration’s climate agenda and the Paris Agreement — are believed to have wielded a lot of influence on the president’s final decision.

The agreement that was championed by former President Barack Obama went into effect on Nov. 4 after enough countries had agreed to take steps to cut their carbon emissions as a way to slow the pace of global warming. The U.S. agreed to reduce its carbon emissions by 26 percent to 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025. The agreement also requires nations to report on their progress and submit new, more ambitious targets every five years starting in 2020.

At the conclusion of May’s G7 Summit in Italy — which Trump attended — six world leaders agreed on a final communique reaffirming their commitment to the Paris accord. Trump did not participate in the statement.

“The United States of America is in the process of reviewing its policies on climate change and on the Paris Agreement and thus is not in a position to join the consensus on these topics,” the rest of the leaders said in their statement. “Understanding this process, the Heads of State and of Government of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom and the Presidents of the European Council and of the European Commission reaffirm their strong commitment to swiftly implement the Paris Agreement.”

Domestic critics of the agreement, including Trump, have said it is a “bad deal” for the U.S. and would hurt fossil fuel industries. Conservatives also argue that it transfers wealth from the U.S. to benefit poorer countries. Even the Republicans like Rep. Kevin Cramer , R-N.D., who argued for the U.S. to remain in the deal, said it would be in the country’s best interest to stay and fight for a more lenient accord.

In April, Cramer, who helped shape Trump’s energy policy positions during the campaign, led a letter of nine GOP House members advocating that the U.S. renegotiate the global agreement’s goals for reducing climate-altering emissions from fossil fuels like coal and oil.

The letter said that the U.S. should use its position in the agreement to “defend and promote” the country’s commercial interests including manufacturing and the fossil fuel industry.

Democrats, environmental groups and some corporations have argued that climate change is an urgent problem that respects no global boundaries and that exiting the deal would undermine the country’s leadership position.

“Countries like Russia and China know that if the U.S. leaves, there is going to be opportunity for them,” Senate Foreign Relations Committee ranking member Benjamin L. Cardin , D-Md., said May 24.