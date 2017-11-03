No Amendments to Tax Overhaul, Brady Says

Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady confirmed Friday there will be no amendments allowed on the tax overhaul bill when it reaches the House floor.

“There is nothing like changing the … tax code in front of the world to see really bad things happen,” the Texas Republican said at a Politico Playbook event in Washington.

A legislative process tied to the complexity of the tax code needs to be “deliberative” and “thoughtful,” he said.

Change will be made during the Ways and Means Committee markup and feedback from members who are not on the committee will be incorporated, Brady said. The markup will begin Monday at noon and likely produce four days of “open-throated debate,” Brady said. He said he intends to conduct most of the mark up during the light of day, “although it won’t be surprising if at some point it goes later.”

“I do expect to conclude by Thursday of next week before the Veteran’s Day holiday,” Brady said.

Brady acknowledged one of the reasons Republicans want to pass their tax overhaul quickly is the need to deliver a legislative victory before the 2018 midterm elections.

“Because we have not delivered on our promise of health care repeal, it’s critical we deliver on our promise of tax reform and do it in a timely way,” he said.

Further defining “timely,” he said, “Right now we’re on target for the end of the year.”

“Urgency creates decision making,” he said. “You know Washington. If the deadline is midnight they’ll start working on it at 11:30.”

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.