McConnell Expects Health Care Draft By Thursday

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell confirmed he expects to have a “discussion draft” of legislation to roll back the 2010 health care law available Thursday.

McConnell said the public will “have plenty of time” to review the discussion draft. While he didn't specify how long the GOP will give for the public to review the language, under the reconciliation rules it appears there will be about a week.

That’s assuming release Thursday morning, as McConnell said he planned.

“I do find it particularly laughable the complaints about process,” the Kentucky Republican said.

President Trump “has been on the phone” with Senate Majority Leader McConnell and “key senators” as they try to hammer out a health care overhaul bill, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said. Trump has been giving McConnell and others his feedback and suggestions, Spicer said, but he did not know if the president or senior aides have seen any draft of actual legislation.

Trump wants a health care overhaul bill that “has heart,” Spicer said when asked about reported comments that the president felt the House-passed version was too “mean.” Spicer did not clearly define what kind of measure would meet the “heart” standard.

