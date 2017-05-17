House Oversight Requests Trump-Comey Communications from FBI

House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, speaks during a press conference after a classified meeting of the committee in which they reviewed documents related to former national security adviser Michael Flynn in the Capitol on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The House Oversight Committee sent a letter to the FBI Tuesday night requesting all communications between President Donald Trump and former bureau director James B. Comey.

Earlier in the evening, Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz tweeted that he had his subpoena pen ready after a New York Times story alleged Trump had asked Comey to drop an investigation into ties between former National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and Russia.

.@GOPoversight is going to get the Comey memo, if it exists. I need to see it sooner rather than later. I have my subpoena pen ready. — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) May 16, 2017

Moments later the Utah representative took direct action, signing a letter that cited the Times story.

The letter addressed to acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe requested by May 24 “all memoranda, notes, summaries, and recordings referring or relating to any communications between Comey and the President.”

.@jasoninthehouse requests any and all communications between Former FBI Director Comey and President Trump.



📄⇩ pic.twitter.com/mOBXjEHUSQ — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 17, 2017