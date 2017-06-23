House GOP Still Bickering Over Budget

Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa., makes his way to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan's office in the Capitol on Thursday, March 23, 2017. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

House Republican squabbling over defense spending and mandatory spending cuts continues to put a fiscal 2018 budget resolution in danger, and subsequently their plans to overhaul the tax code.

After a Friday conference meeting to discuss the budget and appropriations process, their second “family conversation” on the topic that week, House Republicans appeared no closer to consensus on a budget resolution that could get the 218 needed votes on the floor.

Republicans are still debating how big of an increase in defense spending they can push for in fiscal 2018, while also arguing over how much mandatory spending cuts they can achieve through the budget reconciliation process.

Republicans plan to use the budget reconciliation process to rewrite the tax code too, because they don’t think Democrats will join them in that effort, but without a budget they won’t have a path to enacting their plan.

One sign of progress: the conference has agreed to a $511 billion topline spending level for nondefense discretionary, $5 billion lower than the $516 billion sequester cap. Speaker Paul D. Ryan told appropriators they can start drafting nondefense spending bills with that number, according to members present for the conference meeting.

However, even that consensus decision is not unanimously supported.

Rep. Charlie Dent, an Appropriations Committee member and co-chair of the moderate Tuesday Group, said the Senate will not write their nondefense appropriations bills to a $511 billion topline because Democratic support is needed to pass appropriations bills in the upper chamber.

“So we will once again expend a lot of time and energy on the first launch, knowing damn well that the final bill will be at a number higher than what we’re discussing here today on nondefense discretionary,” the Pennsylvania Republican said. “I’m anxious to see how many people who are prepared to vote for these numbers today will be there to vote for the omnibus that matters. I suspect we know the answer to that question; it will be the same as it always is.”

Republicans are not able to pass final spending packages without Democratic support because of the dynamics of the upper chamber. But many House Republicans argue that they should still start the budget process with spending levels and policies that reflect conservative priorities rather than immediately give into the other side.

To that end, House Republicans are looking at increasing defense spending in the range of $72.5 billion to $91 billion above the $549 billion sequester cap. But for Congress to actually appropriate defense dollars above the cap, they would need to make a statutory change to the Budget Control Act, which would require Senate Democrats’ support.

Still House Republicans are pushing forward with a yet undetermined defense increase and a yet unspecified target for mandatory spending cuts, despite uncertainty that the Senate would support either. The mandatory spending cut target would only need Senate Republicans’ backing since they’re planning to use the budget reconciliation process to achieve the savings.

The continued House GOP squabbling over defense spending and mandatory savings may prevent the Budget Committee from moving forward with a markup on Wednesday as panel members have discussed.

“I can tell you that we are very close and we’ll continue to work because this is so important for our country,” Budget Committee Chairwoman Diane Black told reporters after the conference meeting. “We’ve got to make sure that we have a fiscally sound country moving forward [and] at the same time strengthening our military and getting to where we can do tax reform.”

Despite that assessment, Black was less optimistic on Friday than the week prior when she said confidently, “We’ll get something done.”

Asked Friday whether she was still confident House Republicans could adopt a budget resolution, she said, “I am working very hard to do that, and we must do it. It is imperative that we do that.”

The defense spending number appears closer to resolution than the mandatory savings target.

While House Armed Services Chairman Mac Thornberry and defense hawks are still pushing for a $640 billion topline, the Budget Committee and a majority of House Republicans appear ready to proceed with $621.5 billion.

“We feel like that’s a big jump in one year,” Republican Study Committee Chairman Mark Walker said. “I think there’s a consensus that a majority of our conference are saying, ‘Hey, we can’t get it all back in one year.’”

The RSC Steering Committee is supportive of the both $621.5 billion defense topline and the $511 billion for nondefense discretionary, Walker said. The conservative caucus leaders have also decided that the reconciliation target for mandatory savings should be a minimum of $200 billion, he said, noting the Budget Committee is working toward that target and has identified $160 billion with the authorizing committees already.

Black declined to specify the target her panel is pursuing.

“I have a notebook full of options that each one of the committees might look at,” she said. “Of course that’s up to them to make that decision. We can’t as a budget committee to tell them what they need to do to help us with the deficit reduction, but everybody is working with us, and we’re just not quite there yet.”

One committee that Black appears to still be in discussions with is the Agriculture Committee. Rep. Mike Conaway, the panel’s chairman, has said he is concerned that making mandatory cuts this year through budget reconciliation will make it harder for the Agriculture Committee to do a farm bill next year.

“We’re trying to figure out how we can do a glide path off of SNAP,” he said, referring to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. “Whatever we do is going to make the resources available for that glide path, which will be more than the current system.”

Conaway said the speaker understands he needs some savings to accomplish what he hopes to do in the farm bill but that he’s been engaged in daily conversations with Ryan and Black about helping achieve some savings through reconciliation.

“We’re going to be part of the solution, period,” he said.

The House Freedom Caucus is hoping for fairly deep cuts to SNAP and, to some degree, is hanging their support for the budget on that. The hardline conservatives have not yet taken an official position on where they want the reconciliation target to be but members of the group have suggested $300 billion to $400 billion when speaking about a minimum amount they could support.

“We’re starting to see some movement, but we’re not there,” House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows said of talks to increase the mandatory savings target.

During a House floor vote Friday, Meadows and Freedom Caucus members Mark Sanford and Gary Palmer had a lengthy discussion with Ryan in which their body language suggested disagreement. Meadows said the conversation was budget related but otherwise declined to provide details of what they were discussing.

Palmer, a member of the Budget Committee and RSC Steering Committee, has been among the members pushing for a mandatory savings target above $150 billion.

“I insist that it be raised,” he said Thursday evening. On Friday as the RSC expressed support for a minimum of $200 billion, Palmer said, “We’re going in the right direction.”