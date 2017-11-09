Cornyn: Senate Vote On Tax Bill Likely After Thanksgiving

The Senate is planning on bringing legislation to overhaul the U.S. tax code to the chamber floor the week after the Thanksgiving break, according to Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn.

“Probably we’ll do [the tax bill] the week after,” the Texas Republican said when asked about whether the Senate will remain in the week of Thanksgiving.

Senate Finance Chairman Orrin G. Hatch of Utah is planning on releasing a chairman’s mark — or broad summary — of the tax bill on Thursday. The panel is expecting to markup the measure next week.

