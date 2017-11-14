Barton Goes to Bat for Rangers in Tax Overhaul Game

Republican team manager Rep. Joe Barton, R-Texas, right, talks with Democratic team manager Mike Doyle, D-Pa., before the 50th Annual Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park. The Democrats prevailed over the Republicans by a score of 8-2. (Tom Williams/Roll Call file photo)

Texas GOP Rep. Joe L. Barton said Monday he was leaning towards voting “yes” on the House tax overhaul bill, but he was still on the fence because of a district issue he wanted to fix.

Barton declined to reveal the issue at the time. It became clear Tuesday based on an amendment he filed to the bill in the House Rules Committee that his hangup is about the Texas Rangers.

Yes, the baseball team. The Rangers are building a new air-conditioned, retractable-roof stadium in Barton’s hometown of Arlington, Texas through a combination of public and private financing.

In November 2016, Arlington voters approved a proposition to allow the city to finance up to $500 million of the estimated $1 billion project.

The city is planning to use bonds to finance its contribution. Under current tax law state and local bonds are exempt from taxes. However, the House tax bill would alter that provision to specify that bonds used to finance construction or capital expenses for a professional sports stadium are subject to federal taxes.

Barton has offered an amendment to the tax bill to grandfather in the Rangers stadium, although he didn’t name the team. Instead, his amendment provides for an exemption for any professional stadium bond “approved by voter referendum of the applicable governmental unit, and the construction of the facility with respect to which began, before November 2, 2017.”

The Rangers broke ground on their new stadium Sept. 28.

The Rules Committee is not expected to make any member amendments besides possibly a manager’s amendment from Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady of Texas.

The lingering question is will Brady, a die-hard Houston Astros fan, create a tax carve out for the Texas Rangers?