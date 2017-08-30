Harvey Floodwater Traps Babin in Texas Home

People wait in line to buy groceries at a Food Town supermarket in Houston in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on Wednesday. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, said Wednesday he is trapped in his home in Woodville, Texas, after Hurricane Harvey lead to massive flooding in the area.

The congressman, who represents the eastern Houston suburbs, told CNN “we're fine” when asked if they needed to be rescued. Babin said he had been able to leave his home after the hurricane hit over the weekend, but the waters recently rose, trapping them there.

Babin’s D.C. office said the congressman’s situation is not dire. The congressman told CNN that he was confident the floodwater will recede.

Babin, 69, said some of his children and grandchildren are in the home with him. Babin has five children and 13 grandchildren.

Asked about his return to Washington, D.C., when the House comes back after its August recess, a spokesman in Babin’s office said they had not discussed that.

Babin complimented first responders who have swarmed into the area.

“I want to say how much I think of all of our first responders, our state, local and federal officials who have worked together and my goodness, the volunteers who have come out in the thousands to rescue people,” Babin said on CNN on Wednesday. “I’m proud to be a Texan.”