Another GOP Senator Unhappy With Tax Bill Individual Mandate Repeal

Sen. Jerry Moran said Wednesday he was disappointed the Senate Finance Committee chose to try to repeal the individual mandate in the pending tax overhaul but said he would analyze it in the broader context of the bill.

“Because of the desire for a bipartisan tax bill, I wish we weren’t doing the individual mandate. But we’ll analyze it in a health care perspective as well,” the Kansas Republican said. “It’s just one more dimension.”

Moran was one of several lawmakers who expressed concerns with a prior Republican bill to overhaul the 2010 health care law that also included a repeal of the requirement that individuals purchase an insurance plan or pay a yearly fee.

Other GOP lawmakers, however, are supportive of the measure, which would help to make permanent a sweeping tax cut for corporations.

“I am all for repealing the individual mandate. I think we’ve got a great tax bill,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia said.