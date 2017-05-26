Trump Budget a Shock to Farmers, Needy and Environment

President Donald Trump's first budget calls for mammoth cuts to programs that benefit everyone from farmers to the poor to offset a boost to the Pentagon. Even Red State Trump supporters aren’t spared, say CQ Roll Call’s agriculture reporter Ellyn Ferguson and environmental reporter Elvina Nawaguna.
Show Notes:
