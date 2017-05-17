Podcasts

Special Elections in the Time of Trump

The Big Story, Episode 54

Special elections are coming up in Montana, Georgia and South Carolina and candidates are trying to work around the seemingly endless White House drama, says CQ Roll Call’s @jasonjdick and @Simone Pathé. 

 

Show Notes:

