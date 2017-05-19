A Special Counsel for Russia

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is now leading the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and the special counsel's work will likely eclipse four concurrent congressional investigations, says CQ Roll Call's Todd Ruger and Niels Lesniewski. They provide the latest political and legal developments on the rapidly expanding probe.
- Report: Trump Told Russians Comey Firing Relieved ‘Great Pressure’
Senate Republicans Look to Refocus on Agenda
