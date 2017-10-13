Podcast:Trump Upends Obamacare

Foiled in Congress, President Donald Trump made far-reaching changes to the 2010 health care law that could make insurance more affordable for some, while dramatically raising costs for others, says CQ Health Editor Rebecca Adams. She explains how Trump's moves could affect the insurance marketplace.
Show Notes:
- ‘Call me,’ Trump Tells Democrats After Nixing Obamacare Subsidies
- With Signature, Trump Tries to Chip Away at Obamacare
The Democrats ObamaCare is imploding. Massive subsidy payments to their pet insurance companies has stopped. Dems should call me to fix!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2017
Sadly, instead of working to lower health costs for Americans, it seems @POTUS will singlehandedly hike Americans’ health premiums.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 13, 2017
Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.