Podcast:Trump Upends Obamacare

The Week Ahead, Episode 74

Supporters of the Affordable Care Act celebrate after Supreme Court upholds health care law June 25, 2015.  (Al Drago/ Roll Call File Photo)

Foiled in Congress, President Donald Trump made far-reaching changes to the 2010 health care law that could make insurance more affordable for some, while dramatically raising costs for others, says CQ Health Editor Rebecca Adams. She explains how Trump's moves could affect the insurance marketplace.

Show Notes:

