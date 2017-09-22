Podcast: Latest Obamacare Repeal Bill Unravels

Arizona Sen. John McCain with reporters in the basement of the Capitol. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. John McCain’s opposition to the latest Republican bill to repeal Obamacare may well kill it, says Roll Call Senate reporter Niels Lesniewski. CQ health reporter Mary Ellen McIntire explains what’s in the bill.

Show Notes:

I cannot in good conscience vote for Graham-Cassidy. A bill impacting so many lives deserves a bipartisan approach. https://t.co/2sDjhw6Era pic.twitter.com/30OWezQpLg — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) September 22, 2017

