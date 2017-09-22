Podcasts

Podcast: Latest Obamacare Repeal Bill Unravels

The Week Ahead, Episode 71

Arizona Sen. John McCain with reporters in the basement of the Capitol. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. John McCain’s opposition to the latest Republican bill to repeal Obamacare may well kill it, says Roll Call Senate reporter Niels Lesniewski. CQ health reporter Mary Ellen McIntire explains what’s in the bill.

Show Notes:

