Podcasts

Podcast: What's the Spiel With Democrats' Better Deal?

The Big Story, Episode 64

From left, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., attend a rally with House and Senate Democrats to announce "A Better Deal" economic agenda. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The Democratic Party rolled out a new platform to win back voters, but is the reboot going to work? Roll Call Columnist Jonathan Allen, Senior Reporter Bridget Bowman and Leadership Editor Jason Dick assess the strategy.

Show Notes:

 

