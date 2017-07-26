Podcast: What's the Spiel With Democrats' Better Deal?

The Democratic Party rolled out a new platform to win back voters, but is the reboot going to work? Roll Call Columnist Jonathan Allen, Senior Reporter Bridget Bowman and Leadership Editor Jason Dick assess the strategy.
Show Notes:
- Democrats Cast Wide Net in Shaping ‘Better Deal’ Platform
- Watch: Highlights From the Democratic Platform Unveiling in Rural Virginia
- Opinion: Democrats Cut the Cards in Search of a Better Deal
