Podcast: What’s Moore Strange Than Alabama’s Senate Race?

Alabama's Senate contest Tuesday is the first election skirmish in this year’s Republican civil war. Appointed Sen. Luther Strange is the candidate of the party establishment yet has the backing of the outsider president, Donald Trump. But former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore’s controversial conservatism has the ear of many Trump diehards. A preview from reporters who’ve seen the contest up close, Roll Call's Bridget Bowman and The Economist’s James Astill.
Show Notes:
- Meadows Endorses Roy Moore in Alabama Senate Race
- Strange and Allies Overwhelming Moore in TV Ad Spending
- Democrats Hope for ‘Perfect Storm’ in Alabama Senate Race
Insight into Strange's appointment to the Senate. McConnell approved, but encouraged Gov to pick a woman https://t.co/sxn61TfQUi #ALSEN— Bridget Bowman (@bridgetbhc) September 20, 2017
Trump rally supporting Strange is in Brooks country in northern AL. Huntsville is Brooks' hometown and Roy Moore was born in nearby Gadsden https://t.co/L7icDdorZU— Bridget Bowman (@bridgetbhc) September 16, 2017
Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.