Podcast: U.S, Mexico and Canada Start Work on the Trade Deal That Trump Put at Center of His Campaign

The Week Ahead, Episode 66

President Donald Trump arrives for a rally on June 21, 2017 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Trump spoke about renegotiating NAFTA and building a border wall that would produce solar power during the rally. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The U.S., Mexico and Canada started renegotiating the trade deal that candidate Donald Trump said had to be torn up or renegotiated. Lawmakers want him to first do no harm.

 

 

