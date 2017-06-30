Podcast: Trump's Travel Ban Tests Family Ties

CQ Roll Call reporters Dean DeChiaro and Gopal Ratnam explain the latest on President Donald Trump's travel ban, which went into partial effect June 29 following a Supreme Court decision. They explain who is now allowed into the United States and who is not and discuss the legal and policy debates to come.
Show Notes:
- Travelers From Six Muslim Countries Drop Without Travel Ban
- House-Passed Immigration Bills Have Murky Future in Senate
Just now: Challengers to travel ban file strongly worded motion seeking to stop this version of implementation https://t.co/2epZV1sKof pic.twitter.com/t2AO4u3Cxs— Todd Ruger (@ToddRuger) June 30, 2017
Justice Thomas may have been more prescient than he knew. pic.twitter.com/JoSUsjx6Qn— Quinta Jurecic (@qjurecic) June 29, 2017
