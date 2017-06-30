Podcast: Trump's Travel Ban Tests Family Ties

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: A protester faces off with a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump during a demonstration against the immigration ban that was imposed by President Trump at Los Angeles International Airport on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Thousands of protesters gathered outside of the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport to denounce the travel ban imposed by President Trump. Protests are taking place at airports across the country. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CQ Roll Call reporters Dean DeChiaro and Gopal Ratnam explain the latest on President Donald Trump's travel ban, which went into partial effect June 29 following a Supreme Court decision. They explain who is now allowed into the United States and who is not and discuss the legal and policy debates to come.



Show Notes:

Just now: Challengers to travel ban file strongly worded motion seeking to stop this version of implementation https://t.co/2epZV1sKof pic.twitter.com/t2AO4u3Cxs — Todd Ruger (@ToddRuger) June 30, 2017

Justice Thomas may have been more prescient than he knew. pic.twitter.com/JoSUsjx6Qn — Quinta Jurecic (@qjurecic) June 29, 2017