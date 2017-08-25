Podcasts

Podcast: Trump Upends Congress’s Fall Agenda

The Week Ahead, Episode 67

UNITED STATES - AUGUST 22: Protesters chant and wave signs across the street from the Phoenix Convention Center as President Donald Trump holds a rally at the convention center on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

President Donald Trump’s speech in Phoenix on August 22, in which he threatened a government shutdown and criticized Republican lawmakers, isn’t going to help Congress get things done in September.

Lindsey McPherson, who covers the House for Roll Call, explains how Trump complicated matters.

