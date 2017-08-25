Podcast: Trump Upends Congress’s Fall Agenda

President Donald Trump’s speech in Phoenix on August 22, in which he threatened a government shutdown and criticized Republican lawmakers, isn’t going to help Congress get things done in September.
Lindsey McPherson, who covers the House for Roll Call, explains how Trump complicated matters.
Show Notes:
- 7 Ways Trump’s Arizona Speech Complicates Congress’ Fall Agenda
- Ryan Doesn't See Trump Debt Ceiling Tweet As Personal Attack
- Ryan: Shutdown Unnecessary but Continuing Resolution Is Needed
- Democrats Warn Trump Against Shutdown, Remain Opposed to Border Wall
Speaker Ryan today was a Trump tweet target for the first time since the campaign; he didn't take it as an attack https://t.co/Ir4B6h5gLk— Lindsey McPherson (@lindsemcpherson) August 24, 2017
Fact Check: What Trump Stretched, Omitted and Ignored in Phoenix @rollcall https://t.co/VVLhlFkrUG— John T. Bennett (@BennettJohnT) August 23, 2017
