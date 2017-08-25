Podcast: Trump Upends Congress’s Fall Agenda

UNITED STATES - AUGUST 22: Protesters chant and wave signs across the street from the Phoenix Convention Center as President Donald Trump holds a rally at the convention center on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

President Donald Trump’s speech in Phoenix on August 22, in which he threatened a government shutdown and criticized Republican lawmakers, isn’t going to help Congress get things done in September.

Lindsey McPherson, who covers the House for Roll Call, explains how Trump complicated matters.

Show Notes:

Speaker Ryan today was a Trump tweet target for the first time since the campaign; he didn't take it as an attack https://t.co/Ir4B6h5gLk — Lindsey McPherson (@lindsemcpherson) August 24, 2017

Fact Check: What Trump Stretched, Omitted and Ignored in Phoenix @rollcall https://t.co/VVLhlFkrUG — John T. Bennett (@BennettJohnT) August 23, 2017