Podcast: Trump Kneecapping Obamacare Adds to Year-End Spending Hurdles

Health care, border wall funding and legislation for Dreamers and an assortment of other issues are piling up and likely to complicate efforts for a year-end spending deal to avert a partial government shutdown, says CQ Budget reporter Jennifer Shutt.
Show Notes:
- Brady and Ryan Mulling Big Gamble on Key Tax Deduction
- Ryan Threatens to Keep Members in for Christmas to Finish Tax Overhaul
#TaxReform should be simple & clear → Take more money out of Washington’s pocket & put more in yours. @NBCNewsTHINKhttps://t.co/lVXXkJWtYX— Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) October 10, 2017
History shows tax cuts like these benefit the wealthy and the powerful to the exclusion of the middle class. 3/6— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 16, 2017
Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.