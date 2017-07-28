Podcast: Trump and GOP Lawmakers at Odds

President Donald Trump speaks as (L-R) Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV), Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE) listen during a meeting to discuss Health Care bill. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The demise of the Republican health care bill has added to a growing list of disagreements between President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress, from the future of Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Russia sanctions to transgender people serving in the military. Is the relationship breaking down? CQ Roll Call White House reporter John T. Bennett and Defense reporter John M. Donnelly explain.

Show Notes:

Put another dollar in the "Mike" Mulvaney jar https://t.co/VJkMFMxbuJ — Ryan McCrimmon (@RyanMcCrimmon) July 28, 2017

3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017