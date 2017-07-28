Podcast: Trump and GOP Lawmakers at Odds

The demise of the Republican health care bill has added to a growing list of disagreements between President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress, from the future of Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Russia sanctions to transgender people serving in the military. Is the relationship breaking down? CQ Roll Call White House reporter John T. Bennett and Defense reporter John M. Donnelly explain.
Spotted at @nopadc -- @SenatorCollins @lisamurkowski @SenDonnelly @SenatorShaheen and others having bipartisan dinner on #healthcare @CQnow— Kerry Dooley Young (@KDooleyYoung) July 27, 2017
Very powerful and moving speech from Senator John McCain. I encourage you to watch. https://t.co/UUBWpLXjEP— Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) July 26, 2017
Put another dollar in the "Mike" Mulvaney jar https://t.co/VJkMFMxbuJ— Ryan McCrimmon (@RyanMcCrimmon) July 28, 2017
3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017
