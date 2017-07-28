Podcasts

Podcast: Trump and GOP Lawmakers at Odds

The Week Ahead, Episode 64

President Donald Trump speaks as (L-R) Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV), Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE) listen during a meeting to discuss Health Care bill. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The demise of the Republican health care bill has added to a growing list of disagreements between President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress, from the future of Attorney General Jeff Sessions to Russia sanctions to transgender people serving in the military. Is the relationship breaking down? CQ Roll Call White House reporter John T. Bennett and Defense reporter John M. Donnelly explain.

 

Show Notes:

Get Permissions Save for later
Topics: defense democrats newsletter-out podcasts primaries the-week-ahead 2010 Health Care law Arizona Congressional Republicans Cory Gardner Dean Heller Deb Fischer Defense democrats Donald J. Trump Executive Branch health care House Jeff Sessions John McCain Lisa Murkowski New York podcasts Republicans Russia Senate Susan Collins White House HEAL