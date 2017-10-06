Podcast: The Trump Doctrine on Foreign Policy

Donald Trump, the candidate, pledged to withdraw from foreign conflicts. As president, he has done the opposite, taking on North Korea, Iran, Cuba and Afghanistan. CQ Defense Editor Patrick Pexton and Reporter Patrick Kelley unpack what’s at stake at a time when Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s future is also uncertain.
Show Notes:
- Tillerson Doesn’t Deny Calling Trump a ‘Moron’
- Opinion: The Language of Diplomacy, Democracy — and Division
- Analysis: Trump Pulls Further Away From Allies With Paris Decision
The Nat Sec Cadre of Tillerson, Mattis and Kelly keep the country from “Chaos” according to @SenBobCorker https://t.co/khoJBAIdPq— Patrick Kelley (@PatrickNkelley) October 4, 2017
.@StateDept to cut its #Havana embassy staff after attacks on diplomats @SenatorLeahy thinks a 3rd party is involved https://t.co/dUWUYwvYTL— Patrick Kelley (@PatrickNkelley) September 29, 2017
Tillerson Staying at State Relieves Senate Republicans ($) https://t.co/nZD1XNXZVg via @PatrickNkelley pic.twitter.com/ejkOybTA8E— CQ Now (@CQnow) October 4, 2017
