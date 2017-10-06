Podcasts

Podcast: The Trump Doctrine on Foreign Policy

The Week Ahead, Episode 73

Tillerson at his confirmation hearing. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Donald Trump, the candidate, pledged to withdraw from foreign conflicts. As president, he has done the opposite, taking on North Korea, Iran, Cuba and Afghanistan. CQ Defense Editor Patrick Pexton and Reporter Patrick Kelley unpack what’s at stake at a time when Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s future is also uncertain.

Show Notes:

