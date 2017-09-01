Podcast: Trump Agenda Rests on Tax Overhaul

President Donald Trump will meet with top House and Senate leaders after Labor Day in an effort to reach consensus on tax legislation. After a bruising defeat on health care, he’s counting on a tax bill to revive his presidency.
Show Notes:
- Trump’s Tax Speech Shows Entire Agenda Rests on Overhaul Push
- Let the Congressional-White House Meetings Begin
- White House on Harvey Relief Bill Talk: Pump the Brakes
Will be leaving for Missouri soon for a speech on tax cuts and tax reform - so badly needed!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2017
"Big Six" includes: Ryan, Brady, Mnuchin, McConnell, Hatch, and Cohn. https://t.co/PyW7UTkfg4— John T. Bennett (@BennettJohnT) August 30, 2017
Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.