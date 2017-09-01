Podcasts

Podcast: Trump Agenda Rests on Tax Overhaul

The Week Ahead, Episode 68

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up the pen he used to sign the Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017 during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House June 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump credited Congress and Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin for getting the legislation into law. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump will meet with top House and Senate leaders after Labor Day in an effort to reach consensus on tax legislation. After a bruising defeat on health care, he’s counting on a tax bill to revive his presidency.

