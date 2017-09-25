Podcast: Why Any Tax Cuts Could Be Temporary

It’s not you, it’s me. (RJ Matson/CQ Roll Call)

CQ budget reporter Paul M. Krawzak explains why a Senate budget resolution would add between $750 billion and $1.5 trillion or more to the deficit over 10 years, making any tax cuts temporary.

Show Notes:

Hatch looks at ‘territorial’ corporate tax system, even as offshore inversions expected to slow ($) by @Alankota https://t.co/a6lxN3Ik6D pic.twitter.com/jvhuCARaWc — CQ Now (@CQnow) September 21, 2017

Corker: Budget deal w Toomey will allow “some headroom” 4 tax-cut deficits. @CQnow pic.twitter.com/MHm8RBg2QG — Alan K. Ota (@Alankota) September 19, 2017

