Podcasts

Podcast: Why Any Tax Cuts Could Be Temporary

Budget Tracker Extra, Episode 32

It’s not you, it’s me. (RJ Matson/CQ Roll Call)

CQ budget reporter Paul M. Krawzak explains why a Senate budget resolution would add between $750 billion and $1.5 trillion or more to the deficit over 10 years, making any tax cuts temporary.

Show Notes:

Subscribe on iTunesGet breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.

Get Permissions Save for later
Topics: budget-podcast podcasts policy politics taxes Budget corporate tax House podcasts Republicans Senate tax overhaul TAXE