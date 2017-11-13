Podcasts

Podcast: How the Tax Cuts Could Stymie Economic Growth

Budget Tracker Extra, Episode 38

A stack of the current income tax regulations sits on the dais during a House Ways and Means Committee markup of the Republicans' tax reform plan titled the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, in Longworth Building on November 6, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The Republican writers of the tax overhaul say that lowering taxes on corporations and others would spur economic growth even if the cuts produce a deficit. CQ's budget guru Paul M. Krawzak explains how the opposite could occur.

 

Show Notes:

