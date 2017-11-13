Podcast: How the Tax Cuts Could Stymie Economic Growth

The Republican writers of the tax overhaul say that lowering taxes on corporations and others would spur economic growth even if the cuts produce a deficit. CQ's budget guru Paul M. Krawzak explains how the opposite could occur.
Show Notes:
- Ready or Not, House Republicans Set Vote on Tax Overhaul
- House Republicans Raise Red Flags Over Senate Tax Bill
- Individual Mandate Repeal Likely Off Table for House Tax Bill
- From Asia, Trump Presses Tax Writers on Individual Mandate
I am proud of the Rep. House & Senate for working so hard on cutting taxes {& reform.} We’re getting close! Now, how about ending the unfair & highly unpopular Indiv Mandate in OCare & reducing taxes even further? Cut top rate to 35% w/all of the rest going to middle income cuts?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2017
